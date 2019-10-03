Student's parents sue Mon County BOE for alleged failure to report rape

The parents of a Monongalia County student are suing the Monongalia County Board of Education saying they did not report that their child was sexually assaulted by the another student.

The lawsuit was filed by Kramer Legal Group and says that the other student made sexual advances at their son during a sleepover at the other student's home in February 2017.

Prior to the alleged rape, the son submitted a document to the principal of Suncrest Middle School, according to the complaint. He warned the principal of verbal assault toward him by the same student who allegedly raped him.

The lawsuit also claims that the choir teacher at Morgantown High School was made aware of the rape, but never reported it and alleges the teacher was friends with the other student's parents.

The parents are also suing the parents of the child who alleged committed the rape.

The lawsuit claims that the Mon County Board of Education failed to take reasonable measures to protect their son. It claims that the teacher failed to report the rape.

The mother says she informed the Board of Education about the assault and failure of the teacher to report the rape, according to the lawsuit saying the BOE allegedly failed to take any action to protect the parents' son.

The lawsuit also alleges that the executive director of the Morgantown Theatre Company took no measures to prevent further assaults. The director even met with parents saying that they must supervise dressing rooms because of the dangers.

The lawsuit says that the director failed to take reasonable preventative measures or May 2017 after the other student raped their son in the dressing room.

The parents are asking for compensatory damages for their son's injuries, according to the suit.