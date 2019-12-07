Morgantown Christmas parade date changed due to weather

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, due to inclement weather the Morgantown Christmas Parade has been changed to Thursday, Dec. 12 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Morgantown Police Department will alter traffic patterns on Thursday, Dec 12

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. for the Christmas Parade. Parking will also be restricted on High Street, Prospect Street, Willey Street, and Maiden Lane beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on High Street and will disperse at Foundry Street.

Traffic will be detoured from Willey Street onto Price Street, out Fife Street, down

North High Street, and then right onto Maiden Lane. Willey Street will be closed at

University Avenue. Officers will be at intersections to assist with traffic.

Traffic patterns will return to normal as soon as possible following the parade. Parade

Spectators are urged to arrive downtown early to allow ample time for parking.