Morgantown Code Enforcement to offer snow removal for elderly and disabled citizens

Morgantown Code Enforcement is hoping to make the pain of shoveling snow a little easier for the elderly and disabled in Morgantown.

The Code Enforcement Department has organized a volunteer program to provide snow removal service from sidewalks and driveways.

The city does have regulations for residents and property owners to keep their sidewalks and driveways clear of snow and ice within 24 hours of snowfall, according to a release.

This year's volunteers come form the WVU Center for Service of Learning's iServe Program, the WVU Wrestling Team, and local church groups.

According to the release, if you are physically unable to clear your sidewalk and have no other way to do it, you can call Code Enforcement at 304-284-7401.