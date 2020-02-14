Morgantown Mall art display encourages people to 'post' love messages

You can make a post to show your love this month that’s not on social media.

People have flocked to the Morgantown Mall to write messages of love on post-it notes.

It’s all part of the mall’s interactive Post Your Love art display.

People have posted messages of love for their sweetheart, pets, and even favorite restaurants at the mall.

“Personal handwritten notes are becoming even more special in this digital age,” said General Manager Lisa Martin in a press release “We believe that all love deserves to be recognized, and we look forward to seeing the heartwarming notes our guests create this Valentine’s Day season.”

It’s on display near the mall’s food court.

Mia Mahalko, the mall's marketing coordinator, said it’s a way to spread positivity and love to people of all ages. She received a message from one family who brought their kids to the wall.

"They brought their kids in for the day," Mahalko said. "They wrote about everything they loved on the wall. That was a great experience for the kids and heartwarming for me."

The Post Your Love wall is up until February 29th.