Morgantown Mall encourages acts of kindness through contest

Amongst all the shopping that happens during the holidays, Morgantown Mall wanted to challenge their guests to do acts of kindness during the holiday season.

These acts of kindness can be found on a wall outside of J-C Penny.

Those who want to participate will take a card, follow the instructions, and share their gift of kindness on social media with the Morgantown Mall.

A winner will be selected to receive one thousand dollars that will go to a charity of their choice.

"It's important for us to give back to our community and bring our community in as well to give back," marketing coordinator, Mia Mahalko, said.

The contest will run from November 29th through December 27th.

The winner will be announced at the beginning of next year.