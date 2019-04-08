Morgantown McDonald's employee serving drive-thru jokes

Almost everybody has had a bad fast food experience in their lifetime.

But for a Morgantown McDonald's, one employee is making sure customers have more than just an experience.

Melissa Fichtner arrives to work at the restaurant with a new set of jokes and a smile she shares with every customer she serves at the drive-thru.

She tells at least one of her jokes to everyone who passes by her drive-thru window.

"Everybody deserves to be happy," Fichtner said. "Happiness is what makes this whole entire world go 'round."

Tammy Gilbert, the store's manager, said Fichtner's energy is contagious and helps the entire team better serve the customers.

"They might not get a kind word the rest of the day," Gilbert said. "We have to make them happy first thing in the morning."

She works every weekday morning and helps wake up every customer to send them off to work with a smile.

"It could affect the entire town," she said. "It takes less effort to smile than it does to frown."

Her favorite joke to tell?

"Why do cowboys carry their horses around? Because they're too heavy to carry!