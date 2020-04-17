Morgantown Municipal Airport receives funding due to pandemic

The Morgantown Municipal Airport is receiving $69,000 through the cares act to help with operating expenses during the COVID 19 pandemic. Airport director Jonathon Vrabel says the money will go toward personal costs.

"Our revenues have dropped and our operations are down about 90%," Vrabel said. "This money will actually be used to compensate airport staff that have to stay here working just to keep the airport open."

Vrabel says the money they are receiving from the government does not cover any of the airports lost revenue or expenses but will keep the airport functioning.

"It requires us to be operational so if you need to get goods and services back and forth to communities and to other communities airports are vital to do that to get products and people in and out of communities," Vrabel said.

Once the pandemic ends, Vrabel says it will be a slow process to get the airport back to normal operations but he hopes to eventually get back to business as usual.

"We're a little concerned how quickly aviation rebounds the forecasting says its going to rebound slowly, so we may be hurting a lot longer than other types of businesses throughout the country," Vrabel said.