Morgantown Municipal Court sessions postponed

All trials, hearings and conferences at Morgantown Municipal Court have been postponed through April 14.

According to a news release from the City of Morgantown, the postponement is consistent with Governor Jim Justices Executive Order No. 9-20, and in an effort to protect the health of court employees, witnesses, litigants, jurors, attorneys and the general public.

The court will resume its regularly scheduled docket on April 14, according to the City of Morgantown. The court will reschedule all hearings, trials and conferences.