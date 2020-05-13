Morgantown Municipal Court to resume hearings in June

The Morgantown Municipal Court will resume scheduled court hearings next month.

According to a news release from the City of Morgantown, the Municipal Court will resume hearings beginning at 3 p.m. on June 1.

All parties entering the Municipal Court will be required to wear a face mask or face covering, city officials said. This is in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to city officials, admittance will not be permitted without proper face protection. All parties will need to their own mask or face covering.