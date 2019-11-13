Morgantown organization to open additional warming shelter as temperatures drop

One Morgantown organization has a new initiative: to make sure nobody is turned away from warmth.

Milan Puskar Health Right is partnering with Spruce Street United Methodist Church to open an additional warming center in Morgantown this winter. (WDTV Photo)

As the air gets colder, the homeless population in communities like Morgantown is growing, and warming shelters are filling up quickly.

This year, Milan Puskar Health Right is teaming up with other organizations to open an additional warming shelter at the Spruce Street Methodist Church when temperatures dip below 34 degrees.

People have been turned away from the city's only shelter in the past when it reaches capacity, including last night. That's according to Health Right's Executive Director Laura Jones.

She said the temperature drops were a surprise, but the organization has been preparing the shelter initiative since August.

"We did not expect for this serious cold snap to hit during the second week of November," said Jones.

With this early blast of cold air, places like the Friendship House, an organization within Health Right, is opening at 4 a.m. this week while the alternative shelter is in the works.

Marcus Jones is a former volunteer of Health Right and is now an employee for their new warming shelter opening this year.

"I come from the same position that they're in, but I was fortunate to find my way out of it," Jones said.

Still, with resources available to those who need them, many still decline to utilize them.

"Everyone has pride, no matter what demographic you're in. But some people feel comfortable figuring it out themselves without relying on others," he added.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the cold kills more Americans each year than the heat.

Its most recent report says more 63 percent of extreme weather deaths are cold-related.

While Laura Jones says she isn't aware of any cold-related deaths in the community, but she does know people who have been severely affected by the elements.

"I do know people who have lost fingers, toes, and feet. That's exactly what we try to prevent," she said.

Officials expect the alternate shelter to hold up to 15 people once it's open. Milan Puskar Health Right and the Friendship room are always looking for additional volunteers.