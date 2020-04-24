Morgantown Chief of Police announces resignation

Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston announced that he will be resigning.

In a letter to City Manager Paul Brake, Preston indicated that his resignation will be effective June 30, 2020. City administration plans to announce an interim replacement prior to Chief Preston’s departure and will begin a search for his full-time replacement immediately.

According to city officials, Preston indicated that he hoped that his resignation would help the city avoid potential reductions in force due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also recommended that Deputy Chief Eric Powell take over duties as Chief.

Preston has been the Morgantown Chief of Police since 2011. City officials say he has an extensive career in law enforcement and guidance was invaluable to the city.

“I have the utmost respect for Chief Preston,” said Morgantown City Manager Paul Brake. “His resignation is a great loss for the city, and he will be greatly missed. The officers and staff we have at the Morgantown Police Department are the best in the state and I am confident in their ability to maintain the current level of operations while we search for a successor to Chief Preston.”

