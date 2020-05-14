Morgantown Deputy Chief of Police to serve as Interim Police Chief

Morgantown City Manager Paul Brake announced Wednesday afternoon that Deputy Chief of Police Eric Powell will be serving as Interim Police Chief for the Morgantown Police Department while the city searches for a replacement for Police Chief Ed Preston.

Preston will resign from the Morgantown Police Department on June 30. He served for as Police Chief for more than nine years.

“Deputy Chief Powell has played an important role in maintaining the high standards of the department and has worked tirelessly for the community,” said Brake. “He is an experienced police administrator and officer and I am confident in Eric’s ability to lead the department while we work through the selection process for this very important position.”

Powell joined the department in 1997, according to a news release from the City of Morgantown. Prior to his employment with Morgantown Police, he was a correctional officer for the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department for four years.

During his time with the department, Powell has served as an officer, detective, first line supervisor, and deputy chief, city officials said. He has been involved in the management of the department and is responsible for all patrol operations as deputy chief.

Powell is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the West Virginia Chiefs of Police Association, among many other associations.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve in this position and to work alongside the men and women who keep Morgantown safe,” said Powell. “We will continue our efforts to reduce crime and work together to support this great city.”

The City of Morgantown says it's preparing to conduct an extensive search for a new police chief, which will most likely take place following the city’s current search for a new City Manager.