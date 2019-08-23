Morgantown Police establishes TIPS line

The Morgantown Police Department announced Friday an anonymous telephone line for residents to report suspicious or suspected criminal activity.

According to Morgantown Police, the TIPS Line allows citizens who want to report information without speaking to an officer or dispatcher to leave a voicemail for detectives who will follow up on reported information as appropriate.

Morgantown Police say the telephone line will be used along with the Request Tracker that has been in use on the City of Morgantown's website for the past several years.

Morgantown Police say anyone that needs immediate police assistance or reporting any kind of crime in progress should call 911.