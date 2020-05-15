Morgantown Police find body in Monongahela River

Morgantown Police found a body in the Monongahela River Friday afternoon.

At 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a body in the river, near the Walnut Street boat ramp, according to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department. Officers, with the help of the Morgantown Fire Department, retrieved the body of a black man from the river.

Police say the man's body had no identification on him. The body was sent to the Medical Examiner.

The cause of death is under investigation. Police say it is too early to determine any cause of death or foul play.

Anybody with information about this incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detectives Division at 304-284-7454.