Morgantown Police investigating a vehicle that crashed into Cobun Creek

The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a vehicle that crashed into Cobun Creek Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, the driver of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport, Shannon Brown, was heading southbound on South University Avenue. The car crossed over two northbound lanes and entered a wooded are adjacent to the roadway.

Police say the car continued north until the car crashed into Cobun Creek. The incident happened around 2:52 p.m.

Brown was able to get out of the car on her own and was alert and talking to officers, according to police. She was later transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The car is completely sumberged in the creek and recovery personnel are in the process of removing the car, police say. Officers are continuing to investigate the cause of the wreck.

Police say no other vehicles or people were involved.