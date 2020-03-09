Morgantown Police investigating armed robbery at apartment

Morgantown Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at an apartment early Monday morning.

Police responded to a reported armed robbery at the apartment on Walnut Street at 4:11 a.m., a news release from the Morgantown Police Department.

Two people at the apartment said the were robbed at gun point inside the apartment, according to police.

Police said the suspects were described as two black men wearing black hoodies. Both men were also described as having "dreadlock" hairstyles.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detectives Division at 304-284-7485.