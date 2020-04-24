Morgantown Police officer leads surprise parade for 87-year-old woman's birthday

A Morgantown Police officer, along with other community members, were able to help celebrate one woman's 87th birthday.

According to the police department's Facebook page, Officer Wolfe, a zone officer for the third ward, led the 15 vehicle surprise parade to celebrate Ruth Stephens 87th birthday Thursday.

The parade consisted of Wiles Hill neighbors, the Morgantown Fire Department and the neighborhood mailman.

"We are glad to have been able to participate in a celebration to make the day special for Ruth while also practicing social distancing," the department wrote on Facebook.