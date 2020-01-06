Morgantown Police looking for owner of lost money

Morgantown Police are looking for the owner of a large amount of money that was found over the holiday season.

According to a news release from the Morgantown Police Department, a Morgantown city employee found the money and turned it into the police department.

If you lost the money, you have to be able to state the amount of money that was found, as well as describe the way it was packaged to make a claim, according to the news release. Additional questions like when and where it was lost will also need to be answered.

Anyone who believes they are the owner of the money or has any information is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department.