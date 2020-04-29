Morgantown Police seek information about home invasion robbery

The Morgantown Police Department is seeking information about a home invasion robbery on the 400 block of Pine Street Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the Morgantown Police Department, officers responded to a reported armed robbery just before 2:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found three people residing at the address who said that four men entered the house through the front door, which was unlocked.

All four men were wearing face masks, police said. Three of them had a knife and the fourth had a shotgun.

Police say the suspects demanded cash. They left with a small amount of cash and a handgun owned by one of the residents.

The victims described the suspects as as four men, two with shaved heads, one with blond hair and blue eyes, and one of mixed race, according to police. One of the suspects was carrying a gold “Vans” backpack.

The Morgantown Police Department Detective unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Detective Division at 304-284-7454.