Morgantown Police officers quarantined after shooting incident

Officers with the Morgantown Police Department were quarantined after they responded to a shooting incident early Friday morning.

According to the news release from the Morgantown Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block area of Park Street at 4:53 a.m. A citizen reported a car was speeding away from the scene, heading towards Morgantown High School

Police say they stopped the car. During the traffic stop, they encountered Gregory Stump, 50, of Moorefield, West Virginia.

Officers say they were able to verify Stump was involved in a shooting on the 700 block of Grand Street. They recovered a firearm from Stump.

Officers responding were able to find the location of the shooting and identify Dusti Akers, 31, of Morgantown, as the other party involved in the shooting.

Police say the investigation has revealed that Stump traveled to Morgantown to meet Akers' sister to purchase drugs. Stump provided money for the purchase of drugs and the sister went inside the house and did not provide the drugs as promised.

Akers then confronted Stump with a semi-automatic pistol and fired a shot into Stump's car, according to police. Stump then fired a return shot and fled the scene.

Police obtained a search warrant for the house Stump was occupying on Grand Street. They found 2 semi-automatic pistols and small amounts of cocaine and marijuana.

Stump and Akers were arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment and were arraigned on April 10.

During the arrest, officers learned that Akers was recently exposed to someone in her family that was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Morgantown Police Department says officers responding were not wearing their Personnel Protective Equipment and were possibly exposed to COVID-19.

The Monongalia County Health Department has been notified, according to the Morgantown Police Department. All the officers involved were immediately isolated and their uniforms and equipment decontaminated. The officers were removed from duty pending testing results. All prisoner processing areas, vehicles and anywhere there was a potential for contact was sanitized.

The Mon County Health Department responded to the Monongalia County Prisoner Processing Center and collected specimens for testing, according to the news release. The specimens were sent to West Virginia University Medicine for testing. On Saturday evening the test results came back as negative. All the officers have been returned to duty. The incident is still pending further investigation and additional charges are pending.