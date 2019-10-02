Morgantown Police participate in annual Coffee with a Cop event

Officers with the Morgantown Police Department met with members of the community, Wednesday, for the annual Coffee with a Cop event.

At two McDonald's locations in town, people could come to sit down, drink coffee and build relationships with the local law enforcement.

The event is meant to build trust between police and the community in a relaxed one-on-one environment.

Issues such as parking, homelessness and college students partying are a few of the topics they talked to people about.

"Hearing the community and what they want done and trying to put pen to paper and come up with ideas of how to handle the situation and resolve it," said Mark Cable a Patrolman with the Morgantown Police Department.

Coffee with a cop takes place across the country and people who attend get a free cup of coffee.