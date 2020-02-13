Police seize firearms after incident at Ruby Memorial Hospital parking lot

Morgantown Police officers responded to an incident where an armed man barricaded himself inside a car in the parking lot at Ruby Memorial Hospital Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Morgantown Police Department, officers went to the hospital at 9 a.m. They arrived on scene to find a 30-year-old man reported to be in mental distress, armed with a handgun in a locked car.

Officers and hospital security personnel evacuated the area. They were able to get in touch with the man and talk to him. Following the discussion, the man agreed to go with medical personnel for evaluation.

Police say they seized a rifle and handgun. There were no injuries, and no arrests are currently pending.