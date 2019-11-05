Morgantown woman dead after being hit by vehicle

A woman is dead after she was hit by a delivery truck near the intersection of Listravia Avenue and Route 7 Tuesday afternoon..

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, officers responded to the scene just after 1:20 p.m. As officers were responding to the scene, additional information was provided that the pedestrian was trapped under the truck.

Morgantown Police, Morgantown Fire and Mon EMS all arrived on scene and began to provide immediate medical attention. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2000 International 4700 was backing out on Listravia Avenue in order to make a delivery, the press release says. At some point the pedestrian walked behind the truck and was not seen by the driver of the vehicle. The truck hit the pedestrian and continued backing over the pedestrian.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Kayla Carder of Morgantown. Police say this case is in the early stages of investigation and this is all the information that is currently available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is ask to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.