Morgantown Police searching for driver and car involved in hit and run

Morgantown Police are looking for a driver and car involved in a hit and run at Hoot n' Howl early Sunday morning.

At 3:30 a.m., Morgantown Police officers responded to the Walnut Street area for a report of a car bumper on the sidewalk, according to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department. Officers arrived on scene and found what appeared to be a vehicle accident where a vehicle

drove into a business located at the corner of Walnut and Spruce Street.

Police say the Morgantown Fire Department arrived and secured the building. Officers have been in contacted with the business owner and continue to collect evidence.

The car is a registered rental vehicle and is identified as a silver Nissan with a Virginia license plate number UTB7824. Police say the car will have significant damage to the front end and is missing the front bumper

entirely.

Police say the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police

Department at 304-284-7522 ext. 0.