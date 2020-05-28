Morgantown Public Library System now offering curbside service

The Morgantown Public Library System is offering curbside pickup for local residents.

This is available at all of the branch locations.

Librarians will bring checked out items to the waiting vehicles and place them in the trunks or through the windows of the cars.

Visitors can also pick up books from the front door after the librarian has placed the items on a table outside of the door.

The director, Sarah Palfrey, said they wanted to offer this service in order to get books back into peoples’ hands.

“Stories are such a huge part of who we are as humans, and the need to read and to share stories never goes away, not even during a pandemic," Palfrey said. "So we’re glad to be able to fill that hole,” she said.

Those interested can call their local branch or place a book on hold online.