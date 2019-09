Morgantown Public Works crews will begin repairing a slip on the Decker's Creek Rail-Trail between mile marker 0 and 1 this week.

According to a press release, work is set to begin on Tuesday.

The slip is located between the new pedestrian bridge and Valley Crossing, according to the release. The work is expected to take three weeks to complete.

It's anticipated that this section of the Rail-Trail will remain open, but there may be temporary closures.