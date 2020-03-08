Morgantown Road Runners hold annual 10k Cooper's Rock race

Morgantown Road Runners held their annual Cooper's Rock 10k this afternoon.

This event has been held for more than 30 years.

Participants ran to and from the cooper's rock overlook.

The top three male and female finishers in different presented age groups were awarded.

"It showcases the beauty of the park, and mainly for us it's our big fundraiser for our Morgantown area road runners and the people that come to run this race every year really love it," Morgantown Road Runners President, Heather Parks said.

Over 100 runners participated in the race.

For those who are interested in participating in future races by Morgantown Road Runners, visit iplayoutside.com.