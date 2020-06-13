Morgantown Virtual Heart Walk

The American Heart Association hosted their yearly Morgantown Heart Walk online.

Participants were encouraged to take part in physical activity on June 13 to honor heart and stroke survivors.

The event was documented through social media.

Development director, Ashley Olczak said, their goal was to raise 135,000 dollars. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic she understands this may not be possible.

Olczak felt the walk was a great opportunity to do something with others while socially distancing.

She said, "People are stuck at home they want to do something fun. This is the perfect way to get out. Stay active and be healthy."

Donations will still be accepted after the day of the event on their website.

