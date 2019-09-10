Group marches for refugees between Rep. McKinley and Sen. Capito's offices

A march was held Tuesday evening in Morgantown to highlight the rights of refugees.

During the rally, the poem located at the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty was read.

Those walking started at Representative McKinley's office and ended in front of Senator Capito's office.

Protestors said West Virginia's elected officials should be against the idea of the U.S. blocking refugee entry.

The rally used the Statue of Liberty as a symbol, and the march was led by a person dressed as the statue.

A political party in Monongalia County, Morgantown Working Families, organized the rally and march.

