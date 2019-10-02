Morgantown traffic pattern to be altered for WVU Homecoming Parade

The Morgantown Police Department says they will alter traffic patterns for the West Virginia University Homecoming Parade on Friday.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, parking will be restricted on High Street, Prospect Street and North High Street beginning at 5:30 p.m. Traffic will be detoured from Willey Street onto Prospect Street, up Price Street to Fife Street and down North High Street, then turning right onto Maiden Lane to College Avenue and back onto University Avenue.

Officers will be at the intersections assisting will traffic, according to the press release. Drivers who wish to avoid the detour can travel on College Avenue from Willey Street to University Avenue.

The parade beings at 6:30 p.m. on High Street.

Morgantown Police say that traffic patterns will return to normal as soon as possible following the parade. Those attending the parade are urged to arrive downtown early to allow enough time for parking.