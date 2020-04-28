Morgantown area Lowe's stores donate $2,800 worth of PPE and other equipment for frontline workers

Lowe's stores in the Morgantown area donated $2,800 worth of PPE and other equipment to the Monongalia County Health Department, as well as Monongalia County Emergency Management and area first responders and hospitals.

According to a news release from the Mon County Health Department, the two Lowe's stores in the area, in Westover and Glenmark, each pitched in $1,400 to purchase N95 and surgical masks, Tyvek suits, nitrile gloves, disinfectant wipes and more.

“Right now, it’s a tough time for everybody,” said Victor Bartlett, store manager of the Westover Lowe’s. “We enjoy being community-oriented. Anything I can do to help the community get back to normal, we’re here to help.”

According to the corporate Lowe's website, the home improvement retailer has nationally pledged $25 million, with $10 million of that earmarked for medical professionals on the front lines. Also, $4.5 million has been earmarked for Lowe’s stores in the U.S. and Canada to donate to their communities “to serve short-term and long-term needs,” the website states.

Glenmark Lowe's store manager Greg Layfield said he and Bartlett teamed up and found a supplier from whom they could purchase the supplies.

Mon County Health Department executive director and county health officer, Dr. Lee Smith said he is grateful for the donations.

“Monongalia County Health Department and other first responders are very grateful for the consideration and generosity that Lowe’s has shown during this pandemic to national, state and county emergency operations,” Dr. Smith said. “We all appreciate the cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment they have gifted.

“This is above and beyond expectations,” Dr. Smith added. “Thanks to everyone involved and the leadership at our local Lowe’s.”

Harold Sperringer, deputy director for Mon County Homeland Security, Emergency Management Agency and MECCA 911, also expressed his gratitude for the equipment.

“It’s a very trying time to everybody in the community,” Sperringer said. “Lowe’s has really stepped up and donated a considerable amount of cleaning supplies and PPE that has been distributed to all the first responders and other agencies that are in need of this type of equipment.

“The Office of Emergency Management is very appreciative with what they have done to look out for their community.”

Sperringer and Bartlett said they have known each other for a while through a mutual friend, which helped facilitate the donations.

“With my partnership with Hap, every time I get something to donate, I do this in order to get us through this COVID-19 issue,” Bartlett said.

WVU Medicine and Mon Health Medical Center also received some of the equipment, according to spokespersons for both hospitals.

“We want to get these people on the front line this equipment so we can all get out of this together and get back to normal,” Bartlett said.

