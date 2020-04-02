Morgantown city buildings closure extended due to COVID-19 pandemic

Morgantown city buildings closure dates have been extended to April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the City of Morgantown, those who need assistance should call the City Manager's office at 304-284-7405 or access the staff directory on the city's website.

The city says they are accepting payments online for the following:

- Planning and Zoning Applications

- Bid Packet fees

- Code Enforcement Permit fees and Letters of Compliance

- Police Test Application fees, Fire fees

- Fire Department Permits and fees.

You can find the online payment link on the can find the online payment link on the city’s website under the “Quick Links” section on the homepage, according to the city. Payments in the form of check by mail will also be accepted.

Those who want to submit applications, forms, and other documents such as building permits, will be required to contact the department they wish to coordinate with for instructions on completing and submitting documents, according to the news release. Contact information for city departments can be found on the city's website.

More information can be found in the "related documents" tab (right for desktop, below for mobile)