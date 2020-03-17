Morgantown city buildings and Municipal Court to close due to COVID-19

Morgantown city buildings and the Morgantown Municipal Court are closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The buildings will be closed to the public until April 6, according to a news release from the City of Morgantown.

Hearings in Municipal Court are postponed until further notice.

A spokesperson for the City of Morgantown says those who had hearings scheduled will receive a notice of rescheduled hearing dates. Fines and fees can still be paid at the Municipal Court Clerk Office at the Public Safety Building at 300 Spruce Street.

The city is now accepting payments online for the following: Planning and Zoning Applications, Bid Packet fees, Code Enforcement Permit fees and Letters of Compliance, Police Test Application fees, Fire fees, and Fire Department Permits and fees, according to the news release.

Those who wish to submit applications, forms and other documents like building permits will be required to contact the department they wish to coordinate with for instructions on completing and submitting documents, the news release states.

