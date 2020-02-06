Morgantown city officials hold public hearing for CDBG Annual Action Plan

Morgantown receives a community development block grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Each year, city leaders make an annual action plan to figure out where the money will go.

"Spells out what the priorities are for funding different projects and programs and also includes a budget," said Director of Development Services Chris Fletcher.

Part of the process of developing the plan is hearing from community members.

"Find out and listen to residents and agencies on where their concerns are and where those funds should go towards with those types of projects and programs," Fletcher said.

Interested members can fill out an application to see if their organization is eligible for the money. The last couple of years, the city got about $400,000 a year.

"That fluctuates each year so we don't know what we'll receive for this next fiscal year yet, so we're using last years funding level," Fletcher said.

The money can cover several activities including housing assistance, social and youth services and improvements to streets, water and sewer facilities.

"It's a very broad program, there's lots of rules and regulations but it's a broad program in what we can do to try to improve the quality of life of our residents," Fletcher said.

Officials say some of the public comments from the meeting are the same messaging city leaders heard for several years. With the funding, officials hope to fix those issues with affordable housing concerns and addiction.

"Addiction is hitting every corner of the state," Fletcher said. "It's something our community struggles with and trying to find ways to overcome some of those challenges that our residents are facing."