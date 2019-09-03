Morgantown doctor pleads guilty to writing false suboxone prescriptions

A Morgantown and Pennsylvania doctor, Dr. Parth Bharill, has pleaded guilty to charges involving false prescriptions for synthetic opioid suboxone, authorities say.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell 61-year-old Bharill of Pittsburgh wrote illegitimate prescriptions for suboxone in Monongalia County between November 2014 to January 2018.

He plead guilty to one count of “conspiracy to distribute controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice,” and admitted to working with Morgantown business Redirections Treatment Advocates to commit the crimes.

Bharill faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $500,000.

