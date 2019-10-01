Morgantown fire department's puppet show promotes fire prevention and safety

The Morgantown fire department began it's annual fire prevention puppet show on Tuesday in the University High School auditorium. Around 500 children were in attendance.

Children enjoy prizes from the event after being tested on fire prevention (WDTV).

For over 20 years, the fire department has used puppets to educate the community's youth about fire prevention. The show was filled with songs and dance in order to educate the children in a fun learning environment.

Public Education Coordinator, Andrew Dotson, said the knowledge kids gain goes beyond the puppet show. "When we see kids out in public they always remember the show. It sticks with them through the catchy little songs."

A part from learning the catchy songs in the show, Dotson hopes the kids will continue to practice the good habits they learned.

"If they take anything away from this, it's to have a good fire exit strategy and practice it because that could be the difference of a child's life."

The shows will run through October fourth with showings at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and only one showing on the fourth at 9:30 a.m.

Dotson also mentioned that even for children not in attendance today or for any of the remaining shows, it's important to discuss fire prevention tactics at home.

National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 6-12. Morgantown firefighters will visit schools from Oct. 7-11 in oder to futher educate students on fire prevention