Morgantown firefighters concerned with city budget proposal

Morgantown city council will consider the first reading for its general fund budget. Firefighters say it could downsize the department in the future.

Morgantown officials say the budget plan would include increases in fees to keep six out of the 12 positions.

"They proposed the loss of 12 safer grant positions through attrition which means when someone retires or resigns, the position will not be filled," said Morgantown International Association of Fire Fighters president Jayson Nicewarner.

In 2017, the department was awarded a safer grant which added those 12 positions. With the grant expiring in November and 61 people on staff, fire officials want the city to find money to maintain all those positions.

"The city has had three years to figure out how to fund these fire fighters after the grant is up," Nicewarner said. "We just don't want to fall back to the numbers from the 60's"

"We had 48 firefighters, we added one additional and with this new plan, this will put us at 55," said City Manager Paul Brake. "Despite any comparisons to 50 years ago, we're in a better position than we are in the beginning of 2017."

But Nicewarner says all 12 are necessary not only for the department but for community members.

"Gives us more resources to use as far as ladder companies," Nicewarner said. "It would essentially eliminate one of those ladder companies and most of our engines now we have four fire fighters on an engine and that will take it back to three."

Brake says the fire department's services are important for the city but says the city has to work with what they have.

"We're looking at some small increases so we can retain those individuals," Brake said. "We are not laying anyone off and we can continue to provide quality fire department services."

Nicewarner says firefighters will be at the council meeting tonight to emphasize all 12 positions are needed for the safety of the city.

If the ordinance passes all readings, there will be a public hearing on the budget plan later on in March.