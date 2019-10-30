Morgantown looks to install safe disposal boxes for syringes around community

Milan Puskar Health Right has come up with an idea to install boxes around areas of the city where people can safely dispose of their syringes.

Milan Puskar Health Right is looking to install these kinds of boxes in specific areas throughout Morgantown.

"The idea behind this is that we can eliminate or reduce the number of syringes that are found in the community and certainly that's a safety issue for everyone," said the Executive Director, Laura Jones.

Jones says they do clean ups around town every so often. When they do, it's common to find 15 to 20 syringes in one spot. She says they're typically under bridges and near the rail trail.

"When we consistently are seeing that many in one area then that seems to be a place that might benefit from having a safe disposal box."

Health Right has $1,000 that would go toward this effort. If the city agrees to have these, they will be able to buy three boxes or one large one.

"There's a round cylinder you put your syringe in. Once it goes into that, you can't get it out," said Jones.

The boxes are designed to make it impossible for someone to get into. People can bring them to Health Right, but in doing so it can put them at risk with police.

"They can be arrested and the idea that people are going to carry them around and bring them back to us is sometimes difficult for people especially people who are living on the street," said Jones.

With the boxes placed throughout the city, it could eliminate this issue. Jones says she wants to see the negative stigma about drug users to go away and instead focus on making the community safe.

"They need help, they need support and in the meantime we need to be safe."

Jones says the city council has put this on their agenda and it will be discussed in their next meeting.