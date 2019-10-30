Morgantown man accused of attacking and choking roommate

A Morgantown man was arrested after he allegedly attacked and strangled his roommate Sunday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, Ryan Rhodes broke the door down to his roommate's room around 3 a.m. Rhodes told the victim to get up from the bed.

Once the victim got up, Rhodes attacked him, according to police. Rhodes hit him several times and used his forearm to choke him.

While the victim was "blacking out" from not being able to breath, Rhodes continued to him him several times, the complaint states. The victim told him to stop several times as he was trying to protect himself, but he couldn't because of being choked and hit.

The victim told police that at one point, he could feel his body going numb as Rhodes choked him a few times.

Police obtained a warrant for Rhodes' arrest.

Rhodes has been charged with strangulation and malicious assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

His bail is set over $50,000.