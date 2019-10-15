Morgantown man accused of breaking into Family Dollar and stealing a jacket and soda

A Morgantown man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Family Dollar and stole a jacket and soda early Friday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrived to Family Dollar on Fieldview Avenue at 7:36 a.m. They saw the glass for the front window to be broken out.

Police reviewed the video footage and saw at 4:28 a.m. a white man with blonde hair throw a rock through the front glass window.

The man, later identified as Nathanael Blosser, went through the window and into the store, according to the complaint. Blosser stole a jacket and a soda before leaving the store through the busted window.

Blosser has been charged with breaking and entering and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail. His bail is set at $13,000.