Morgantown man accused of robbing someone in August

A Morgantown man was arrested after he allegedly robbed someone on Aug. 26.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to Unity Terrance Apartments for reports of a man knocking on doors asking for help.

Deputies found the man, who said that a man, later identified as 38-year-old Christopher Martin, kicked in the back door of his apartment and held him at gun point.

Martin tied the victim's hands together, took the victim's pistol then held the victim at gunpoint demanding money, court documents state. The victim said he told Martin that he had money in his car, and they went outside where Martin made threats to kill him if he didn't get him money.

The victim was able to escape on foot and said Martin also fled, according to deputies.

The victim was able to identify Martin and gave deputies a picture.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Martin's arrest.

Martin has been charged with first degree robbery. He is being held at North Central Regional jail.

Martin's bail is set at $300,000.