Morgantown man accused of sexually assaulting woman while she was asleep

A Morgantown man was arrested after deputies say he sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep in November.

The victim told deputies that she spent the night at 28-year-old Justin Roop's apartment on Nov. 7. She found evidence of sexual intercourse when she woke up.

The victim went Ruby Memorial Hospital for an exam, according to the criminal complaint. She identified Roop as the man she sent time with the night of the assault and said that no consensual sex happened during the stay.

Deputies interviewed Roop on Nov. 15. He told them that he had sex with the victim without her knowledge or consent, according to court documents.

Deputies got a warrant for Roop's arrest.

Roop has been charged with second degree sexual assault.