Morgantown man accused of stealing car from WVU's Mountainlair parking garage

A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a car from West Virginia University's Mountainlair parking garage Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the Mountainlair at 7:00 p.m. They recieved pictures and surveillance video of a white man wearing jeans, plaid shirt and a dark colored vest getting into the car and driving off.

Police say Summers towing found the car on McClane Street and towed it back to their impound lot for not having a valid parking pass. Officers verified the VIN of the car which matched the one reported stolen from the garage.

The tow truck driver told police that he saw a man leave the car and walk to an abandoned house on Beechurst Avenue.

Police found the man in the BP parking lot. He matched the pictures and video surveillance of the man who stole the car.

The man was identified as Timothy Zipperer, according to the complaint. He admitted to taking the car from the Mountainlair to McClane Street.

Zipperer has been charged with grand larceny and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail. His bail is set around $5,000.