Morgantown man arrested after assaulting a woman, deputies say

A Morgantown man was arrested after he assaulted a woman on Friday, deputies said.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman walked into the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department just after 9:30 p.m. to report a domestic battery. The woman said around 8 p.m., 41-year-old Jason Deberry asked her to come outside her apartment at Marjorie Gardens to speak.

The victim said Deberry began to yell at her for hanging out with someone he doesn't like, deputies said.

Deberry then pushed the victim to the ground, slapped her, kicked her in the ribs and punched her, according to court documents.

Deputies say the victim had what looked like a fresh bruise on her left arm, a small cut on her forehead and a bump on the top of her head.

Deberry has two prior domestic battery convictions on his criminal record from 1998 and 2018, according to deputies.

Deberry has been charged with third offense battery.