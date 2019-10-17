Morgantown man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend

A Morgantown man was arrested after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in the shoulder on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies went to Cassville Mount Morris Road for a reported victim of a gunshot wound.

Deputies found the victim, and she had a gunshot would to her right shoulder, blood on her clothes and coming from her nose.

Deputies did a protective sweep of the home and found a blood trail from the front door to the bedroom. A handgun was found on the bed.

The victim's boyfriend, 45-year-old Richard Shahan Jr. was interviewed at the scene, according to the complaint. He admitted to shooting her.

Shahan first said that he was attempting to get the gun from her, according to deputies. He then changed his story and said that he tried to kill her.

Neighbors on scene said that Shahan told the victim, "Tell them I didn't shoot you" before deputies arrived, the complaint states.

Shahan has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.