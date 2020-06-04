Morgantown man charged and victim is recovering after being shot in the head

A Morgantown man has been arrested after police say they found a victim who sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

According to The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department officers were dispatched to a shooting on Pedlar Run Road in Core, W.Va. When officers arrived they spoke with Travis Anderson, 33, from Morgantown. He told police that a gun was fired during a domestic dispute.

Anderson is being charged with wanton endangerment.

The victim was treated at the scene and was taken bt Healthnet to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment.