Deputies: Morgantown man had 20 firearms and over 100 grams of marijuana

A Morgantown man was arrested after deputies say they found over 100 grams of marijuana and 20 firearms in his home on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, two people went into the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department to report 57-year-old Duane Janes committed a domestic assault against them with a firearm.

The victims said the incident happened at Janes' home on Ervins Lane, deputies said.

The victims also reported to deputies that Janes sells marijuana for a living, and he had marijuana in the living room safe.

It was reported Janes had firearms inside the safe, as well as in a separate safe inside the house, court documents state.

The victims said Jane keeps firearms in the bedroom, next to the nightstand and inside the nightstand, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies obtained a search warrant of the house and found 20 firearms, $500 in cash, over 100 grams of marijuana, sets of scales, packaging that is consistent with the packaging of drugs and ammunition.

Janes was prohibited from owning a firearm because he was convicted in 1996 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

Janes has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

His bail has been set at $25,000.