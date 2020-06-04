Morgantown man charged with arson after fire causes $9,479 in damage

Fire Marshals from the Morgantown Fire Department have arrested and charged Brenden-Tyler Griffith Solomon, 22, of Morgantown with Third-Degree Arson and Destruction of Property for a large fire that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. on May 25.

The fire was located near 400 Beverly Avenue in Sunnyside, and included two overflowing commercial dumpsters, three couches, three mattresses, and discarded construction debris. Officers from the Morgantown Police Department were the first to arrive on scene and evacuated two adjacent buildings. Firefighters then arrived and were able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

The fire caused estimated property damages of $9,479 to Comcast Cable distribution lines, City of Morgantown streetscape, and a deck railing at 400 Beverly Avenue. Morgantown Police also assisted in the investigation. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Morgantown Arson Hotline at 304-225-3586.