Morgantown man sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for firearms charge

A Morgantown man was sentenced on Monday to three years imprisonment for a firearms charge.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 29-year-old Brendan Boddie pleaded guilty to one count of "Unlawful Possession of Firearms by Person Convicted of Domestic Violence Crime." Boddie, having previously been convicted of domestic violence, admitted of having two pistols, two rifles and one shotgun in April 2018 in Monongalia County.

Boddie's case brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crimes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar prosecuted Boddie's case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.