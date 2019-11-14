Morgantown man sentenced to 3 years probation for role in drug distribution operation

A Morgantown man was sentenced to three years of probation on Thursday for his involvement in a drug distribution operation.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 27-year-old Jesse Tichenor pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful use of a communication facility in August 2019. Tichenor admitted to using a phone to help distribute crack cocaine in March 2017 in Monongalia County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted Tichenor's case on behalf of the government. The Mon Metro Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, led the investigation.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF), which supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.